Roof of 100-year-old house collapses, woman, son killed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were killed while four more members of their family, all children, sustained injuries after the roof of their 100-year-old house collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A Fire Department official said that they received a call at 4.45 am regarding the incident at 1508, Chitli Qabar, Jama Masjid after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “Six persons, which included one woman and her five children, of which two newborn babies who were just 8 days old, were found trapped under the debris of the roof of their house that was built in an approximately 50 square yard area,” the official told TNIE.

All of them were rescued by the firemen and rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital where the mother, identified as Rukhsaar (30), and her son Aliyaan (3) were declared as ‘brought dead’. The deceased woman’s four more children, identified as Subhaan (11), Abdul Rehman (5) and two twin infants - Junaid (boy) and Juders (girl), who were also injured in the incident, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and the condition of the infant Junaid is said to be critical.

It is pertinent to mention here that the structures of several buildings in the old Delhi area are not upto the mark and are possibly prone to such incidents. The narrow alleys even make the rescue ops extremely difficult. Even though the civic agency conducts inspections to identify dilapidated and unsafe structures, yet, such incidents continue to take lives. Experts say that some buildings in the old Delhi area are even centuries old and require regular maintenance.

“We have asked for a thorough report from Building and Engineering and other departments concerned. We will soon come out with concrete action concerning the incident,” Municipal Corporation Department spokesperson Amit Kumar told this newspaper.

