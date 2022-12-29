Centre’s non-payment of its share leads to pension squeeze in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Petitions Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday said pensions of 4,26,058 senior citizens have been withheld in the national capital due to Centre’s non-payment of its meager share and Finance Department’s arbitrary roadblocks.

“Committee has learnt that out of the pension amount of Rs 2,000 given to the elderly, some 1,11,361 people get a share of Rs 200 from the central government and Rs 1,800 from Delhi Government,” member of the Petition Committee, Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj further said, “For the last one and a half years, Centre has not been giving its share of Rs 200 for the pension of the elderly, there is a constant delay of 2-3 months in the pension of the elderly on part of the Finance Department because of the non payment of Central contribution of Rs 200.”

The Petitions Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly had summoned officials of the Finance Department and Social Welfare Department on Wednesday and directed them to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately, Bhardwaj said.

Giving details about the meeting, Bhardwaj said, “For the last one and a half years, the Centre has not been giving its share of Rs 200 for the pension of the elderly, there is a constant delay of 2-3 months in the pension of the elderly on part of the Finance Department because of the missing Rs 200.

The Petitions Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly had summoned officials of the Finance Department and Social Welfare Department today; we have directed them to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately.” Bharadwaj said, “Even before the festival of Diwali, the Petitions Committee had instructed the officials to immediately clear the pension of senior citizens that had been held up for

2-3 months.”

“Today, we have instructed the Finance Department to find a permanent solution to this problem.We have asked them to assume that the Central Government will not provide the funds for its component and asked them to take the entire amount of Rs 2,000 from the Delhi government,” he added.

