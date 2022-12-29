Criminal involved in Rs 20 lakh ATM robbery held by Delhi cops  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man, who was a desperate member of a Mewat-based ATM-breaking gang, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Arman, was previously found involved in a case of stealing Rs 20 lakh from an ATM located in the Dabri area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a tip-off was received on December 27 regarding a desperate criminal and it was revealed that he would come to Sohna, Mewat, Haryana in a stolen car.

The information was further developed and a police team was formed which activated their interstate informers. Hence, the team laid “A strategic trap was laid at Sohna, Mewat, Haryana where the said car was seen coming. On suspicion, the team signaled him to stop but the driver accelerated and tried to flee from the spot. However, the police intercepted the car and overpowered the driver,” the DCP said.

The driver, Arman, was asked to show the car’s documents but failed to produce the same. On inquiry, the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Rohini area of Delhi. Further, upon his instance, one more stolen motorcycle was also recovered near Batra Hospital, which was found to be stolen from the Tigri area.

During the course of interrogation, accused Arman disclosed that he is an active member of the Mewat-based ATM Breaking Gang. They used stolen vehicles to reach near targeted ATMs as well as in the commission of crimes. Later on, they sold these stolen vehicles to other people to evade arrest.

There have been several such cases from the Mewat-based gang, where criminals, who were active members of the group had been caught by the police over many theft incidents. Some were also equipped at hacking skills and had technical background as a different modus operandi was used for robberies they committed.

Ex-employee of HC Adv held for burglary

A 27-year-old man who was a former employee of a senior Advocate of Delhi High Court committed a burglary at the latter’s house in south Delhi and stole things valued more than `2 Crore, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shoaib alias Lalla, had stolen several valuable items from the house like expensive watches, high-end mobile phones, gold and diamonds, emerald jewelry and foreign currency which was altogether worth more than `2 crore. The owner of the house Arsh Deep Singh had gone abroad on December 23 to celebrate Christmas. The house articles laid strewn on the floor and the valuable articles like cash, jewelry, watches, etc, were found stolen,” the DCP said

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man, who was a desperate member of a Mewat-based ATM-breaking gang, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Arman, was previously found involved in a case of stealing Rs 20 lakh from an ATM located in the Dabri area of the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a tip-off was received on December 27 regarding a desperate criminal and it was revealed that he would come to Sohna, Mewat, Haryana in a stolen car. The information was further developed and a police team was formed which activated their interstate informers. Hence, the team laid “A strategic trap was laid at Sohna, Mewat, Haryana where the said car was seen coming. On suspicion, the team signaled him to stop but the driver accelerated and tried to flee from the spot. However, the police intercepted the car and overpowered the driver,” the DCP said. The driver, Arman, was asked to show the car’s documents but failed to produce the same. On inquiry, the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Rohini area of Delhi. Further, upon his instance, one more stolen motorcycle was also recovered near Batra Hospital, which was found to be stolen from the Tigri area. During the course of interrogation, accused Arman disclosed that he is an active member of the Mewat-based ATM Breaking Gang. They used stolen vehicles to reach near targeted ATMs as well as in the commission of crimes. Later on, they sold these stolen vehicles to other people to evade arrest. There have been several such cases from the Mewat-based gang, where criminals, who were active members of the group had been caught by the police over many theft incidents. Some were also equipped at hacking skills and had technical background as a different modus operandi was used for robberies they committed. Ex-employee of HC Adv held for burglary A 27-year-old man who was a former employee of a senior Advocate of Delhi High Court committed a burglary at the latter’s house in south Delhi and stole things valued more than `2 Crore, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shoaib alias Lalla, had stolen several valuable items from the house like expensive watches, high-end mobile phones, gold and diamonds, emerald jewelry and foreign currency which was altogether worth more than `2 crore. The owner of the house Arsh Deep Singh had gone abroad on December 23 to celebrate Christmas. The house articles laid strewn on the floor and the valuable articles like cash, jewelry, watches, etc, were found stolen,” the DCP said