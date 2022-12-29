Home Cities Delhi

Criminal involved in Rs 20 lakh ATM robbery held by Delhi cops  

The information was further developed and a police team was formed which activated their interstate informers.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The accused used stolen vehicles to go the targeted ATMs | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 22-year-old man, who was a desperate member of a Mewat-based ATM-breaking gang, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said Wednesday. The accused, identified as Arman, was previously found involved in a case of stealing Rs 20 lakh from an ATM located in the Dabri area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a tip-off was received on December 27 regarding a desperate criminal and it was revealed that he would come to Sohna, Mewat, Haryana in a stolen car.  

The information was further developed and a police team was formed which activated their interstate informers.  Hence, the team laid “A strategic trap was laid at Sohna, Mewat, Haryana where the said car was seen coming. On suspicion, the team signaled him to stop but the driver accelerated and tried to flee from the spot. However, the police intercepted the car and overpowered the driver,” the DCP said.

The driver, Arman, was asked to show the car’s documents but failed to produce the same. On inquiry, the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Rohini area of Delhi. Further, upon his instance, one more stolen motorcycle was also recovered near Batra Hospital, which was found to be stolen from the Tigri area.  

During the course of interrogation, accused Arman disclosed that he is an active member of the Mewat-based ATM Breaking Gang. They used stolen vehicles to reach near targeted ATMs as well as in the commission of crimes. Later on, they sold these stolen vehicles to other people to evade arrest. 

There have been several such cases from the Mewat-based gang, where criminals, who were active members of the group had been caught by the police over many theft incidents. Some were also equipped at hacking skills and had technical background as a different modus operandi was used for robberies they committed. 

Ex-employee of HC Adv held for burglary 

 A 27-year-old man who was a former employee of a senior Advocate of Delhi High Court committed a burglary at the latter’s house in south Delhi and stole things valued more than `2 Crore, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Shoaib alias Lalla, had stolen several valuable items from the house like expensive watches, high-end mobile phones, gold and diamonds, emerald jewelry and foreign currency which was altogether worth more than `2 crore. The owner of the house Arsh Deep Singh had gone abroad on December 23 to celebrate Christmas. The house articles laid strewn on the floor and the valuable articles like cash, jewelry, watches, etc, were found stolen,” the DCP said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mewat-based ATM ATM Delhi Police
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp