Delhi: 77 major infra projects were approved in past five years, says Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government on Wednesday said that the 77 major infrastructure development projects worth Rs 19,545.86 crore in education, and health were implemented in Delhi in the past five years. This statement came while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the major infrastructure development projects. Sisodia said, “These projects include the construction of more than 20,000 classrooms, new sports complexes, hostels for students, various hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, six new and two double-decker flyovers, two new university campuses, installation of more than two lakh CCTV cameras, road beautification projects, installation of 500 flags and the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad,” said Sisodia. He said that the government is constructing two new campuses of Ambedkar University in Rohini and Dheerpur. In the health sector, the government approved 25 major projects at the cost of `4,452.72 crore, he added.