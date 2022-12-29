Delhi L-G takes part in Ambedkar university convocation 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr B.R. Ambedkar University on Wednesday hosted its 11th Annual Convocation at Kashmere Gate Campus, Lothian Road. The event began with the welcome of the academic procession consisting of dignitaries including Lt. Governor and Chancellor of the University, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather, Chief Guest Dr R.S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd., (AMUL), and all the Deans and Directors of the University.

While addressing the Convocation ceremony, Lt. Governor and Chancellor of the University, Vinai Kumar Saxena, emphasised value-based education and encouraged the university varsity to continue working on the ideals of social justice and equity. Speaking to the students, Dr R. S Sodhi, implored the students to think out of the box and advocated for skill-based education to help make the nation an economic powerhouse of the world.

