Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G takes part in Ambedkar university convocation 

Dr B.R. Ambedkar University on Wednesday hosted its 11th Annual Convocation at Kashmere Gate Campus, Lothian Road.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dr B.R. Ambedkar University on Wednesday hosted its 11th Annual Convocation at Kashmere Gate Campus, Lothian Road.  The event began with the welcome of the academic procession consisting of dignitaries including Lt. Governor and Chancellor of the University, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather, Chief Guest Dr R.S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd., (AMUL), and all the Deans and Directors of the University. 

While addressing the Convocation ceremony, Lt. Governor and Chancellor of the University, Vinai Kumar Saxena, emphasised value-based education and encouraged the university varsity to continue working on the ideals of social justice and equity. Speaking to the students, Dr R. S Sodhi, implored the students to think out of the box and advocated for skill-based education to help make the nation an economic powerhouse of the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi L-G Ambedkar university convocation 
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp