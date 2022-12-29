Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records highest number of deaths due to road accidents in 2021: Report

The top 10 cities in terms of road accident deaths in 2021 were Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Indore, Raipur and Jabalpur.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths (1,239) due to road accidents in 2021, followed by Chennai (998) and Bengaluru (654), according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2021', further said the top 10 cities together accounted for 43.13 per cent of road accident deaths in the 50 cities with more than one million population in 2021.

Srinagar, Amritsar and Jamshedpur are the bottom three cities, recording less than 1.1 per cent of the total road accident deaths in the 50 cities having over one million population, it added.

The top 10 cities in terms of road accident deaths in 2021 were Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Indore, Raipur and Jabalpur.

According to the report, during the last five years from 2017 to 2021, the top 10 cities with a million plus population recorded more than 43.13 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in India.

The report is based on the data/information received from police departments of states/Union Territories, collected on a calendar year basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp