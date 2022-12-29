Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Three held for duping people on pretext of sending them to foreign shores

Published: 29th December 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three agents of an international immigration racket, who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores were arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jasvinder Singh Barmi (60), Bajinder Singh (61) and Harcharan Singh (40), were involved in arranging fake VISAS, and travel documents along with their counterparts and they operate across India and abroad. Barmi is calimed to be the mastermind of the racket.

They facilitate people in arranging fake visas through which they can settle down in other countries by unfair means. Furnishing details, Dy. Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said it was alleged that on the intervening night of November 9-10, one passenger namely Ritender Singh approached departure immigration for clearance at Phuket Thailand.

On scrutiny of his passport, it was found that the original pages of his passport has been replaced with somebody else’s passport to hide the offloaded/ deported stamps and a fake immigration stamp was also found affixed to the said passport. 

A case was registered and the investigation was carried out. During the investigation, passenger Ritender Singh was arrested. He disclosed that there were three off-loading stamps on his passport, which were affixed by immigration counters at various airports. He was facing problems in departing to other countries. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused on December 19. Teja during custodial interrogation disclosed the name of his agent Harcharan.

