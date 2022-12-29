Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University releases schedule of final leg of admission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi on Wednesday began the admission for the Special Spot round 2. The detail of the vacant seats will be displayed on the official website of the university. The University will release the DU special spot round 2 of seat allocation on December 30, 2022.

Following this, the candidates can accept the ‘allocated’ seats from 10:00 am on December 30 to 11:59 pm on the same day. December 31 will be the deadline for the online fee payment.  “For the special spot admission round 2,  the candidates will have to opt for the ‘Special Spot-II’ through the dashboard. The admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.” said University in its notice. 

In the special spot admission round 2, the admission will be done on the basis — of the availability of seats, program-specific merit, order of preference of program – college and category.   Since this is the final round, there will be no option of  ‘Upgrade’ and ‘withdraw’.  This is the last round of admission and more than 6,000 seats are still vacant. 

