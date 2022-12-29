Dressing up Damayanti

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Label Anju Modi has always considered itself a custodian of Indian tradition and strived to provide contemporary innovation to old traditions. The label’s success in its endeavours to promote craftsmanship is clearly apparent in its beautifully crafted creations. A favourite with several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Kangana Ranaut—the Delhi-based label is in its 32nd year. We caught up with the couturier to find out more about her latest collection, Damayanti—made in collaboration with TENCEL—which has just hit stores and was recently showcased at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.

Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?

I’ve been a huge admirer of Raja Ravi Varma’s work and have wanted to incorporate his style into my designs for a long time now. It was honestly long overdue. The inspiration for this collection has been Damayanti, whom I believe to be his favourite muse. Her grace is what intrigued me to take her up as my core inspiration.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

I would say I have experimented with new textiles this time. We’ve never used fabrics converted from wood pulp (TENCEL) at our atelier before, so that has been quite a fun process and something very different that I’ve tried my hands at.

Take us through the colour palette used in this edit...

We’ve tried to keep the whole mood of the story quiet, dreamy, and warm, so the collection boasts vibrant colour combinations. One will see shades of violets, burgundy, pine green, etc. It is soothing to the eyes of the viewer, and the textures of the textiles we’ve used complement the silhouette even more. The shades blend with each other so very well that I’m sure it’s going to be a treat to the eyes!

What are the fabrics and textiles used in this collection?

In terms of the fabrics we’ve used, the clientele are in for a big surprise! We had the wonderful opportunity to collaborate with TENCEL, a brand that has been defining sustainability for decades now. I’m extremely proud to say that together, we have built a collection whose fabrics have been converted from cellulosic fibres, derived from wood chips. It is something unheard of but a necessity for the future.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

When one sees Damayanti and other ladies wandering around, they are mostly seen in beautiful silken drapes. Those drapes play a huge role in making them seem graceful as a swan while they are walking. It is also the clothes that add to the beauty of the paintings. We’ve played around quite a bit with the texture on the skirts. There are beautiful two piece sari sets and drapes, etc. So, we haven’t tried to diverge too much from our muse and have kept alive the essence of the artist’s body of work.

Finally, have you already started working on your next edit?

There’s our SS’23 collection that we’ve started working on. Since it is still in its initial stages, I won’t be able to give too many spoilers and take away the excitement. However, I would love for everyone to know that it is going to be a comfortable, lightweight collection—since that is what our customers have loved. We’ll be celebrating the arrival of a new summer with lots of floral work on handwoven khadi fabrics.

