Home Cities Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through Delhi riot-affected area on Jan 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel through the North-East Delhi riot-affected area during the second phase of his yatra, said a senior Congress party leader on Thursday.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi, Dec 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel through the North-East Delhi riot-affected area during the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a senior Congress party leader on Thursday. The yatra, which is on halt for nine days, will resume on January 3. Gandhi will resume the yatra at 9:00 am from the Hanuman mandir, Yamuna Bazaar and head towards Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. 

Before entering UP through the Loni border, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover the eight-kilometre stretch in the capital. According to a senior Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) leader, after Hanuman mandir, the yatra will be headed towards the Gandhi Nagar assembly area via Loha wale Pul (Iron bridge). 

Following this, Passing through Shastri Park the yatra will move towards the North East Delhi area – Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffarabad, Shahdra, Mustafabad, and Ghonda and will be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border. Gokulpuri, Mustafabad, Ghonda and some areas of Shahdara witnessed communal riots in February 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riot Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp