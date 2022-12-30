Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through Delhi riot-affected area on Jan 3

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel through the North-East Delhi riot-affected area during the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a senior Congress party leader on Thursday. The yatra, which is on halt for nine days, will resume on January 3. Gandhi will resume the yatra at 9:00 am from the Hanuman mandir, Yamuna Bazaar and head towards Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Before entering UP through the Loni border, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover the eight-kilometre stretch in the capital. According to a senior Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) leader, after Hanuman mandir, the yatra will be headed towards the Gandhi Nagar assembly area via Loha wale Pul (Iron bridge).

Following this, Passing through Shastri Park the yatra will move towards the North East Delhi area – Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffarabad, Shahdra, Mustafabad, and Ghonda and will be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border. Gokulpuri, Mustafabad, Ghonda and some areas of Shahdara witnessed communal riots in February 2020.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel through the North-East Delhi riot-affected area during the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a senior Congress party leader on Thursday. The yatra, which is on halt for nine days, will resume on January 3. Gandhi will resume the yatra at 9:00 am from the Hanuman mandir, Yamuna Bazaar and head towards Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Before entering UP through the Loni border, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover the eight-kilometre stretch in the capital. According to a senior Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) leader, after Hanuman mandir, the yatra will be headed towards the Gandhi Nagar assembly area via Loha wale Pul (Iron bridge). Following this, Passing through Shastri Park the yatra will move towards the North East Delhi area – Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffarabad, Shahdra, Mustafabad, and Ghonda and will be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border. Gokulpuri, Mustafabad, Ghonda and some areas of Shahdara witnessed communal riots in February 2020.