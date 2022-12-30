Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court denies bail to man accused of committing unnatural sex on wife

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the court does not find it a case of extraordinary relief of anticipatory bail to the accused in view of the specific allegations.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court declined the anticipatory bail application of a man accused of committing unnatural sex on his wife. An FIR was registered against him under IPC 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 498 A (cruelty against women) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) based on the allegations of his wife.  

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the court does not find it a case of extraordinary relief of anticipatory bail to the accused in view of the specific allegations. In her complaint, the woman alleged that immediately after her marriage with the accused, she was subjected to cruelty demanding dowry by his husband and in-laws.

As per the complainant, she has also been forced for an abortion when her in-laws came to know that a female child is in her womb. Her lawyer pointed out that even the accused persons have selectively taken custody of her boy leaving the daughter with her. Considering the four anticipatory bail applications of the accused persons including the husband, his brother and his parents, the court said being aged parents-in-law, there are no specific allegations against them.

Considering their old age and the merits of the matter, they are granted anticipatory bail from their arrest on furnishing a bond of Rs 15000 subject to joining the investigation. The court also granted anticipatory bail to his brother considering the least allegations against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp