Delhi court denies bail to man accused of committing unnatural sex on wife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court declined the anticipatory bail application of a man accused of committing unnatural sex on his wife. An FIR was registered against him under IPC 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 498 A (cruelty against women) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) based on the allegations of his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the court does not find it a case of extraordinary relief of anticipatory bail to the accused in view of the specific allegations. In her complaint, the woman alleged that immediately after her marriage with the accused, she was subjected to cruelty demanding dowry by his husband and in-laws.

As per the complainant, she has also been forced for an abortion when her in-laws came to know that a female child is in her womb. Her lawyer pointed out that even the accused persons have selectively taken custody of her boy leaving the daughter with her. Considering the four anticipatory bail applications of the accused persons including the husband, his brother and his parents, the court said being aged parents-in-law, there are no specific allegations against them.

Considering their old age and the merits of the matter, they are granted anticipatory bail from their arrest on furnishing a bond of Rs 15000 subject to joining the investigation. The court also granted anticipatory bail to his brother considering the least allegations against him.

