Delhi HC grants bail to man accused in 24 cases

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man who was found to be involved in 24 cases, including one under Arms Act, in which he allegedly had the possession of a semi-automatic pistol and five cartridges.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that it is likely to take more time to start trial in the case. In all the other cases, the bail applicant has been discharged, acquitted or granted bail, it was noted. “..it is not alleged that the applicant has tried to jump the bail in any of the cases where he has been granted bail earlier by the court,” the court held.

It further stated that the applicant has been in custody since August 28 and the co-accused who were found to be in possession of the weapons have already been granted bail by the trial court. Referring to an earlier Supreme Court observation, Justice Mahajan underlined that mere pendency of several criminal cases against the accused cannot itself be the basis for refusal of bail. The same can be a factor, however, cannot be a sole basis for refusal of prayer of bail, the order said.

According to the cops, during a raid following a tip-off about public gambling, the accused along with 48 people were apprehended and the FIR under sections 3/4/5/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955, was registered at Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

Apart from the gambling case, an FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was also registered against the accused in relation with the alleged possession of a pistol. However, the accused’s counsel argued that the arms were planted by the police only for the reason that there are other cases also pending against the applicant.

The applicant has been falsely implicated and has been made scapegoat only for the reasons that the cases had been registered against him on earlier occasions, it was submitted. To the allegations, the court said, it would be tested during the trial.

