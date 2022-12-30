Delhi L-G nod to enrol legal researchers on contract basis

Home Cities Delhi

The need for staffing these commercial courts with adequately qualified and experienced researchers, apart from the traditional ancillary staff, was highlighted even by the Niti Aayog.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial courts in the national capital will soon have legal researchers after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) approved their appointments on Thursday.The move has come after the state law and justice authorities proposed for the engagement of 64 law researchers in commercial courts in the city on contract basis.

The proposal was in pursuance of the recommendations by a High Court-constituted committee.There are 22 commercial courts operational in the city as of now and 42 more are in the process of getting functional.

“While these 22 commercial courts, which are headed by a District Judge (Commercial), first came into existence in 2019-2020, the process of operationalising the remaining 42, started in 2021-2022,” according to a statement issued by the L-G office.

Legal researchers support attorneys and legal executives in the pre-trial process by researching and analysing case law and relevant information necessary to attorneys’ casework. They are typically legal assistants and paralegals who work under a practicing attorney’s supervision.

