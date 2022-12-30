Home Cities Delhi

Labourer killed, another injured as road caves in north Delhi

The two labourers were buried under the debris after a part of the concrete road and soil fell on them while they were fixing a water pipeline near Lal quarters.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when a portion of a concrete road allegedly caved in while they were fixing a water pipeline in the Vijay Vihar area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Harender and the injured as Sonu (22), residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The two labourers were buried under the debris after a part of the concrete road and soil fell on them while they were fixing a water pipeline near Lal quarters, the police added.

They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where Harender succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said, adding Sonu is undergoing treatment A case under 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, he said.

The matter is under investigation, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi labourer death
India Matters
Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on December 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
Rishabh Pant had dozed off in his Mercedes; cricketer stable after near-fatal road accident in Uttarakhand
Former DMK MP Masthan (Photo | Twitter)
Former DMK MP Masthan was murdered, say cops ten days after his demise
For representational purposes
Magical year for Kannada cinema: The rise and rise of Sandalwood  
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp