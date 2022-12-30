Home Cities Delhi

Man wanted for raping minor girl held after three years in Delhi

Accused Naresh Sehrawat was a national-level wrestling champion

Published: 30th December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:43 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old wrestler-turned-criminal, who was wanted for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Sehrawat alias Sonu alias Pahalwan, was a national-level wrestling champion and murder-convicted Olympian Sushil Kumar was his Akhara mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said Sehrawat was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court after he went absconding in a rape, kidnapping, and POCSO Act case that was registered at Chhawla Police Station in 2019.

“Sehrawat stepped into the world of crime in 2006 by joining hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit Babloo. In 2006, he along with his accomplices took the contract killing money of one Jai Prakash Pahalwan and brutally murdered him in broad daylight. Resultantly, he was booked in the murder case registered at Bawana police station,” the Special CP said.

Yadav said, thereafter, Sehrawat never looked back and kept engaging himself in several criminal activities, ranging from arms acts and attempts to murder. Keeping in view his criminal activities and close association with gangsters he was booked in an MCOCA case in 2009.

In August 2019, a kidnapping case was registered against accused Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet as they had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl. Sexual assault sections were also invoked in the case. Accused Manjeet was arrested in 2019 but accused Sehrawat had till now remained elusive.

The senior official said, recently information was received about the Sehrawat’s whereabouts after which a police team was formed that ultimately traced him in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. “Even at that time also, he showed his wrestling skills and tried to escape from the clutches of the raiding party but failed and was apprehended,” the official added.

Sehrawat stepped into world of crime in 2006
Naresh Sehrawat alias Sonu alias Pahalwan stepped into the world of crime in 2006 by joining hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit Babloo. In 2006, he along with his accomplices took the contract killing money of one Jai Prakash Pahalwan and brutally murdered him in broad daylight. He was booked in the murder case registered at Bawana police station. He a national-level wrestling champion and murder-convicted Olympian Sushil Kumar was his Akhara mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

