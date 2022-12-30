Home Cities Delhi

MCD takes new steps, to focus on averting water-logging

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council said that it is roping IIT Delhi to chart out an augmentation plan for its 14 drainage systems.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In surprise and welcome development, civic bodies in the capital are mulling advanced solutions for the rampant problem of water logging that plagues the city every monsoon. In a corrective course, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to carry out the desilting exercises of drains in its jurisdictions twice a year. The MCD has prepared an extensive action plan for the task and has allocated a budget for it.

Officials said the desilting of drains will be carried out in two phases–in June and January–every year. To carry out the desilting operations, the civic body has allocated a budget of Rs 13.76 crore which will be spent across 12 MCD zones.Officials said the two phases of desilting will begin on January 15 and June 5 every year, respectively, and will wind up within 15 days of the commencement.

However, next year, the exercise will start in June.Clogged drains and sewers is a major problem that contribute to water-logging during monsoons.Meanwhile, a feedback mechanism will be created with the public to ascertain their satisfaction level with the work done. The payment to contractors will be made only after the work is found “satisfactory”

According to officials, after completion of the first phase of cleaning drains, the corporation will ask citizens to give their feedback or to register their complaints through MCD’s toll-free number or on the official app.

The feedback and complaints will be used to rate the contractors. Those receiving more complaints will be rated poorly and may be barred from getting further tenders.Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council said that it is roping IIT Delhi to chart out an augmentation plan for its 14 drainage systems.The augmentation will prevent the roads from submerging in rainwater during a deluge. The augmented storm drains will pass the rainwater without getting overlooked,” a senior official said.

