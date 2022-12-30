Past perfect

By Express News Service

There’s no denying that 2022 can be touted as the year when every domain bounced back after being hit by the pandemic. Thought leaders speak to us about what this year meant for their sector

In 2022, the rich diversity of Indian literature stepped forward to assert itself through translation. Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell winning the International Booker Prize 2022 was a proud marker of this moment, but the quality of translations across the board, the commitment of publishers, and the desire of readers to return to linguistic and cultural roots ran deeper than that. It is the confident and joyous interplay between languages, each with their distinct voices and footprints, which convinces me that something deeply creative is stirring within the collective literary consciousness.

Namita Gokhale, writer and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival

The year 2022 started off slowly but surely, with the flame of creativity bursting into a magnificent fire! Artists had struggled to protect and cherish the creative spark for the past two years. I am most grateful that life has offered the possibility of returning for the better, in a more resolute, resilient, and diverse way. Personally, two major happenings unfolded. First was the immense loss of my legendary Guru Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who passed away in January this year. It is a great loss to the entire Kathak community across the world. Secondly, the premiere of my production titled Forbidden, which was received really well. Grateful!

Aditi Mangaldas, Kathak exponent

We finally got over the question of whether sustainable fashion is a fad… that is in itself a big milestone. Most organisations are beginning to acknowledge ‘what is good for the Earth is good for us’ and are aggressively adopting pro-Earth solutions, taking it beyond marketing gimmicks. The pandemic was a nudge that made people pause, question, and change course. We obviously don’t have a lot of the answers yet, but most large organisations and small flag bearers of sustainability are finally trying to do something. It is also hard to ignore a change in consumer buying behaviour impacted by everything that is going on. - KRITI TULA, creative head and co-founder, Doodlage

As we entered 2022, we witnessed a resurgence of physical exhibitions and art fairs—whether it was the hugely successful Art Dubai, the India Art Fair in early summer, or more recently Kochi-Muziris Biennale which has just opened amid some hiccups. Patrons have been eagerly waiting for physical formats and there has been an increase in investment in the digital arena for art in terms of NFT shows. The Delhi Contemporary Art Week hosted at Bikaner House—a curated event, which I helped co-conceptualise, was a week of exhibits, talks, workshops, and walkthroughs. This has been a year of interesting collaborations, which are also the way forward to the future of art.

BHAVNA KAKAR, founder & director, Latitude 28

From the discovery of the Lisu Wren Babbler—a new species of song bird in the remote hills of Arunachal Pradesh—to the reintroduction of Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, our nation has taken huge strides in wildlife conservation this year. However, I feel the greatest momentum the conservation movement has seen is due to community involvement. All over the country, especially in urban areas, there is a new impetus on citizen science. Public involvement in collection, recording, and dissemination of information about urban wildlife gives me hope towards a better and resilient future for our wildlife. Mapping leopards in Delhi or counting butterflies and dragonflies across the country, conservationists cannot do it without help from citizens.

Sohail Madan, Assistant Director, Bombay Natural History Society

For me, 2022 has been a year of business rebuilding amid renewed hope. While it began on a streaky note with Omicron hitting us in January, thankfully its impact was neither severe nor did it last long. From thereon, it has been a good ride for the F&B sector, starting with measured optimising, showing positive growth signs midway through the year, and now ending on a good high. Consumption is back in the sector, the mood is upbeat, and that is helping us get over the travails of the two preceding years.

Anurag Katriar, founder, Indigo Hospitality Pvt Ltd

