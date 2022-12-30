Poor internet connectivity hurting JNU students

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Complaints about disruption and poor WiFi internet services have emerged out of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and several students are now forced to make compromises to their education. PhD student Arpit Gaur said, “Nowadays, most seminars have turned into webinars and for this good internet is a prerequisite. We have been facing major internet cuts for the last three months.”

Besides, being a hosteller at the institute, he further said, the students don’t have an alternative to get an individual WiFi connection.“As the institute is situated near the airport, there are several locations where cellular networks are poor,” said Arpit.

Another student who is facing a similar internet crisis, said their interviews with professors of foreign universities are conducted via Zoom or Google Meet. However, the poor internet adds to their anxieties, the student said.

The ABVP on Thursday, submitted an application to the JNU V-C in this regard and sought a resolution to the problem on an urgent basis. Rohit, president, the ABVP-JNU unit said that the students’ outfit has also submitted a memorandum to the V-C as well as the coordinator.

