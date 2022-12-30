Home Cities Delhi

Sanitation worker thrashed by 'BJP goons', Delhi Police files FIR

The civic body cited a video circulating on social media which purportedly showed a few men thrashing the MCD employee.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:31 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi, a senior officer said.

The development came a day after MCD registered a complaint with Delhi Police against "unidentified goons having close association" with BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said, "Based on the complaint we received, we have registered a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons and an investigation has been taken up."

Verma, however, has alleged that AAP MLAs were trying to malign his image and that he would take legal action against them.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had on Thursday requested stringent action against the perpetrators since the matter involved "physical assault, threat, and public humiliation."

The civic body cited a video circulating on social media which purportedly showed a few men thrashing the MCD employee.

"An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran Sahayak named Amit employed with MCD department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar," the letter read.

