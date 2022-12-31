2022 Pix story: India's year in photos

By Express News Service

India is bigger than it appears. In the events that meandered through 2022, India earned the status of being the 5th largest economy globally and in the big league of nations that can influence the course of events. As the country assumes the G20 presidency, it faces challenges within, both economic, courtesy Ukraine war as well as those linked to government policies.

Hundreds of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukrainian towns were evacuated.

As part of Operation Ganga, first IAF C-17 aircraft reaches Hindan airbase from Bucharest with 200 people after Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out | IAF TWITTER

Then, property worth crores of rupees, mainly belonging to the railways, was damaged following protests against the Agnipath scheme for jobs in the armed forces.

Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme at Chapra railway station, in Saran district, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The bridge collapse that led to the death of 135 people in Gujarat’s Morbi on October 30 showed gross negligence on the part of authorities.

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district of Gujarat. At least 135 people were killed in the incident | PTI

That and the twin tower demolition in Noida forced us to reflect on accountability associated with people-centric works.

The Supertech twin towers get demolished in Noida, using over 3,700kg explosives, after the SC found that the construction violated norms | Parveen Negi, EPS

Happy tidings too appeared: The perennially loss-making Air India finally went to the Tata Group. It was the first major successful privatisation deal in a few decades. In a demonstration of tribal power, ‘We the people…’ now has Droupadi Murmu as the country’s first tribal President.

Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi | PTI

The year also saw the country repossessing its wildlife pride, the cheetah, on September 17, PM Modi released a coalition of cheetahs into the MP’s Kuno National Park.

Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi | PTI

In touching visuals of mother-son affection, Rahul Gandhi was seen tying the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi. The occasion was linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra in October in Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ties the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya district of Karnataka | PTI

