2022 Pix story: India's year in photos

India is bigger than it appears. In the events that meandered through 2022, India earned the status of being the 5th largest economy globally and in the big league of nations that can influence the course of events. As the country assumes the G20 presidency, it faces challenges within, both economic, courtesy Ukraine war as well as those linked to government policies.
Hundreds of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukrainian towns were evacuated.
Then, property worth crores of rupees, mainly belonging to the railways, was damaged following protests against the Agnipath scheme for jobs in the armed forces.
The bridge collapse that led to the death of 135 people in Gujarat’s Morbi on October 30 showed gross negligence on the part of authorities.
That and the twin tower demolition in Noida forced us to reflect on accountability associated with people-centric works.
Happy tidings too appeared: The perennially loss-making Air India finally went to the Tata Group. It was the first major successful privatisation deal in a few decades. In a demonstration of tribal power, ‘We the people…’ now has Droupadi Murmu as the country’s first tribal President.
The year also saw the country repossessing its wildlife pride, the cheetah, on September 17, PM Modi released a coalition of cheetahs into the MP’s Kuno National Park.
In touching visuals of mother-son affection, Rahul Gandhi was seen tying the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi. The occasion was linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra in October in Karnataka.