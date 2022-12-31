A new dawn with nine yards of joy

Anupamaa Dayal By

Express News Service

The start of a year is such a gift. It’s an opportunity to be washed clean of past setbacks and failures, by standing under a cascade of rainbow bright resolutions and a strong current of hope…all powerful forces. So to gift wrap this beautiful mood of hope, won’t it be fun to dress the part. Clothes have energy, and what you wear will touch everyone in the room. So please make sure that you wear a smile, one that comes from your heart and makes your eyes crinkle.

Following the wisdom of older women I admire, I have been wearing more and more saris. It started with my reaching out to a sari for important days—mostly days I most needed my confidence. Soon I realised I wanted that surge of confidence on most days, if not all. Now, regardless of which part of the world I am in, I will wear a sari through special times.

Here is how I choose my sari and styling decisions.

I start by feeling my mood and how I would like it to be. Colour, as some people know, is a big deal for me. I normally ‘feel’ a certain colour, like a flavour of the week or fortnight. Sometimes it is an old favourite like a rich parakeet green, and other times, a colour I haven’t devoured enough like a lilac or deeper shade of violet. In saris, especially handloom silks, all colours seem to crackle in their full glory.

Now that you have chosen your gorgeous colour, let’s consider styling your sari. In fashion, we are steeped in the delicious world of upcycling, and nothing will be cooler if you pull out an old forgotten grandmother’s sari. Or just borrow one from ma and tell her that prosecco stains wash away easily.

For New Year parties in Delhi, keep your saris rich—Benarasis, Balucharis, Kanjeevaram, Ikats, and other such handprinted, handwoven, embroidered beauties are not just for weddings.

It is a good idea to spend some time mentally styling your choli. I generally go non-traditional on my blouses. Depending on my mood, I wear a bralette out of my sari or a shirt knotted in front, flapping sleeves, or maybe a little bandeau number. You can sneak in a thermal under that chiffon shirt. Antique mirror work cholis with bare backs always look sensuous. In terms of trends, try and match as close to your sari colour or keep in the same family. This is not a day to compromise on looking striking, so if a wonderful contrast is calling you, please listen.

Keep one of your beautiful pashminas close. These are easy to style in multiple ways, even in the course of the evening, and the soft folds look plush and elegant.

So, here’s to a new year draped in good wishes. All nine yards of it sparkling with joy.

The start of a year is such a gift. It’s an opportunity to be washed clean of past setbacks and failures, by standing under a cascade of rainbow bright resolutions and a strong current of hope…all powerful forces. So to gift wrap this beautiful mood of hope, won’t it be fun to dress the part. Clothes have energy, and what you wear will touch everyone in the room. So please make sure that you wear a smile, one that comes from your heart and makes your eyes crinkle. Following the wisdom of older women I admire, I have been wearing more and more saris. It started with my reaching out to a sari for important days—mostly days I most needed my confidence. Soon I realised I wanted that surge of confidence on most days, if not all. Now, regardless of which part of the world I am in, I will wear a sari through special times. Here is how I choose my sari and styling decisions. I start by feeling my mood and how I would like it to be. Colour, as some people know, is a big deal for me. I normally ‘feel’ a certain colour, like a flavour of the week or fortnight. Sometimes it is an old favourite like a rich parakeet green, and other times, a colour I haven’t devoured enough like a lilac or deeper shade of violet. In saris, especially handloom silks, all colours seem to crackle in their full glory. Now that you have chosen your gorgeous colour, let’s consider styling your sari. In fashion, we are steeped in the delicious world of upcycling, and nothing will be cooler if you pull out an old forgotten grandmother’s sari. Or just borrow one from ma and tell her that prosecco stains wash away easily. For New Year parties in Delhi, keep your saris rich—Benarasis, Balucharis, Kanjeevaram, Ikats, and other such handprinted, handwoven, embroidered beauties are not just for weddings. It is a good idea to spend some time mentally styling your choli. I generally go non-traditional on my blouses. Depending on my mood, I wear a bralette out of my sari or a shirt knotted in front, flapping sleeves, or maybe a little bandeau number. You can sneak in a thermal under that chiffon shirt. Antique mirror work cholis with bare backs always look sensuous. In terms of trends, try and match as close to your sari colour or keep in the same family. This is not a day to compromise on looking striking, so if a wonderful contrast is calling you, please listen. Keep one of your beautiful pashminas close. These are easy to style in multiple ways, even in the course of the evening, and the soft folds look plush and elegant. So, here’s to a new year draped in good wishes. All nine yards of it sparkling with joy.