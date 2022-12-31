Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 4 gangsters who robbed 2 of Rs 28 lakh at gunpoint held after encounter

Four gangsters who looted two people carrying around Rs 28 lakh, including some foreign currency, in the national capital, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Friday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four gangsters who looted two people carrying around Rs 28 lakh, including some foreign currency, in the national capital, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Friday. According to the official, the incident took place on December 19 when one Jagat Pal (45), a resident of Trilok Puri  along with one Garib Kumar (18), a resident of  Gol Market Delhi (both working at Mac Forex & Holidays at Gole Market) took some payment from a shop at Chandni Chowk and were riding to Model town via Ridge road.

“At around 5.30 pm two riders on a bike intercepted them, at gunpoint looted the money and ran away,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. He further said when the victims tried to chase the bikers, another bike intercepted them and stopped them to follow the robbers. “They took their keys and threw it away,” Kalsi said.

Accordingly, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to nab the offenders. Sensing the gravity of the incident, two teams were created to crack the case. One team was tasked to collect DUMP data, manual information, dossier search and technical surveillance while the second team was tasked to analyse CCTV Footage.

“An information was received wherein it was found that accused who have committed robbery in Civil Lines have also committed several robberies in past few months which are connected to Kucha Ghassi Ram Chandni Chowk. Some old photographs of suspects involved in similar incidents were provided to second teams and it was found that the accused in CCTV of the present incident and earlier incidents were the same,” DCP Kalsi said.

The accused were identified as Kamal Yadav, Vijay Tomar, Deen Bandhu and Somveer. On December 27, acting on a tip-off, the police team nabbed Kamal Yadav and next day on December 28 Vijay Tomar was also apprehended. Two accused opened fire on police and were later apprehended.

