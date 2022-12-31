Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt’s conduct in MCD fund case ‘inscrutable’: Court

Allegations of embezzlement of Rs 97.64 lakh were levelled against the complainant and the former MCD councillor.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Refusing to quash an order for a probe into allegations of embezzlement of public funds in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi during 2017-2018, a Delhi court has observed that the city governmnet’s conduct in the case is ‘intriguingly inscrutable.’ Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the court is at pains to observe that the conduct of the state in the case in hand is intriguingly inscrutable, while refusing to entertain the revision petition filed by a former MCD official. 

“It is incomprehensible as to why the state seems to be so averse to an effort to bring the skeletons behind the closet see the light of the day,” the order averred. Further observing that the situation becomes more complex when allegations are leveled against senior officers for embezzlement of public money, the court directed the cops to ensure a fair probe.

Allegations of embezzlement of Rs 97.64 lakh were levelled against the complainant and the former MCD councillor.  The amount was realized through fines with respect to the towing of cars, licensing fees, fine on street hawkers, etc, and was allegedly embezzled by the MCD employees and not deposited in the 
State treasury.

