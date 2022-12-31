Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board vice-chief visits Saket sewer project, seeks speedy work 

Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj took stock of the progress of the project and directed the officials of DJB to speed up the construction work.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the new sewer pipeline project which is being developed by DJB in Saket area. Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj took stock of the progress of the project and directed the officials of DJB to speed up the construction work.

DJB Member (Drainage) Ajay Gupta, SC Drainage-4 Sandeep Kulshrestha and Executive Engineer AK Sharma were also present during the surprise inspection. Bhardwaj called the concerned officials of the project on the spot. He asked for complete information about the pipeline project and also its progress report. The officials informed that 21 per cent of the project work is already complete and the remaining work will also be completed within the stipulated time. 

Thereafter, the DJB Vice-Chairman expressed his disappointment over the current progress of the pipeline project and directed the officials to expeditiously complete the work within the new deadline. As per the officials, the speed of the project work had slowed down due to the Covid-19 related lockdown and restrictions, migration of labourers and monsoon. They held that now the project work has once again picked up speed. The new sewer line project has been started by the Delhi Jal Board in many areas including Saket and its surrounding colonies like Pushp Vihar, Panchsheel Park, Swami Nagar and Greater Kailash with the aim to increase the capacity of the sewer line. 

Under the new project, the about 20 km long sewer line is being rehabilitated. With a cost of around `65 crore, 21 per cent of the project work has been completed.  Bhardwaj gave clear instructions during his inspection visit to the officials of DJB and the company working on the project that there must not be any delay. He said that no delay will be tolerated.

