New Year resolutions

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

We are at the end of this year and I’m sure many of you have already chosen your New Year’s resolutions. While it’s easy to choose one, it’s extremely difficult to stick to it even for a month. So, this New Year, why don’t we look at some basics rather than going for bigger resolutions. It’s important to understand that only a toxic body craves for processed or toxic food, whereas a healthy body craves for healthier options. This is about our body but what about the mind? In our experience of working with thousands of people across the globe, we’ve noticed that a toxic body may also inculcate toxic thoughts that lead to toxic actions. After all, a wise man did say: ‘You are what you eat’.

Let’s look at a few actionable lifestyle shifts below:

Three to four days a week, if possible, try to eat only raw food till lunch time. Include a serving of fruits with a handful of soaked nuts and seeds, try vegetables in chopped form or even a smoothie once a week. Wake up to warm water, then your breakfast can include fruits and veggies with nuts and after two to three hours, you can have lunch. This helps in getting digestive enzymes and antioxidants in the body, which enhances cleansing. It also gives rest to the digestive system.

Do not keep gaps of more than three to four hours between meals. Longer gaps between meals leads to excess acid production and an acidic body cannot recover, lose, or gain weight effectively. Due to longer gaps between meals, an empty stomach and then the erosive action of stomach acid i.e. hydrochloric acid (HCL) will eventually destroy mucosal linings and digestive enzymes in the stomach.This leads to gut-related issues.

Digestion begins in the mouth itself, so focus on slowing down and chewing your food well. The more you chew, the cleaner your stomach, intestines and colon will be. This helps in controlling portion size.

Alcohol is bad for our liver and overall health, but having it in moderation is okay. Our liver has hundreds of functions but due to over consumption of excess alcohol, the focus of the liver shifts to detoxification, plus alcohol destroys choline—a fat burning vitamin B in our body. Too much alcohol keeps the body acidic, reduces metabolism, and can cause various disease conditions. Between every drink, try to drink a glass of water or lemon water to flush out toxins.

Do a 30-minute workout at a stretch to improve blood circulation and increase sweat to detoxify our body. We have five eliminatory organs and the skin is the largest in our body. With a good amount of activity, we sweat and release toxins from the body, which helps in cleansing our body. Whenever possible, take a walk, climb stairs, move around to track 8,000 to 10,000 steps in a day, etc.

Well, these are very basic changes that everyone can make to achieve a healthy lifestyle goal, but apart from that, my favourite is fasting. One can observe a 16-18 hours only water fast (once a fortnight to start with) and then bring it down to once in a week to give rest to your digestive system and enhance the healing process of the body. Let’s get a healthy start to 2023!

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

We are at the end of this year and I’m sure many of you have already chosen your New Year’s resolutions. While it’s easy to choose one, it’s extremely difficult to stick to it even for a month. So, this New Year, why don’t we look at some basics rather than going for bigger resolutions. It’s important to understand that only a toxic body craves for processed or toxic food, whereas a healthy body craves for healthier options. This is about our body but what about the mind? In our experience of working with thousands of people across the globe, we’ve noticed that a toxic body may also inculcate toxic thoughts that lead to toxic actions. After all, a wise man did say: ‘You are what you eat’. Let’s look at a few actionable lifestyle shifts below: Three to four days a week, if possible, try to eat only raw food till lunch time. Include a serving of fruits with a handful of soaked nuts and seeds, try vegetables in chopped form or even a smoothie once a week. Wake up to warm water, then your breakfast can include fruits and veggies with nuts and after two to three hours, you can have lunch. This helps in getting digestive enzymes and antioxidants in the body, which enhances cleansing. It also gives rest to the digestive system. Do not keep gaps of more than three to four hours between meals. Longer gaps between meals leads to excess acid production and an acidic body cannot recover, lose, or gain weight effectively. Due to longer gaps between meals, an empty stomach and then the erosive action of stomach acid i.e. hydrochloric acid (HCL) will eventually destroy mucosal linings and digestive enzymes in the stomach.This leads to gut-related issues. Digestion begins in the mouth itself, so focus on slowing down and chewing your food well. The more you chew, the cleaner your stomach, intestines and colon will be. This helps in controlling portion size. Alcohol is bad for our liver and overall health, but having it in moderation is okay. Our liver has hundreds of functions but due to over consumption of excess alcohol, the focus of the liver shifts to detoxification, plus alcohol destroys choline—a fat burning vitamin B in our body. Too much alcohol keeps the body acidic, reduces metabolism, and can cause various disease conditions. Between every drink, try to drink a glass of water or lemon water to flush out toxins. Do a 30-minute workout at a stretch to improve blood circulation and increase sweat to detoxify our body. We have five eliminatory organs and the skin is the largest in our body. With a good amount of activity, we sweat and release toxins from the body, which helps in cleansing our body. Whenever possible, take a walk, climb stairs, move around to track 8,000 to 10,000 steps in a day, etc. Well, these are very basic changes that everyone can make to achieve a healthy lifestyle goal, but apart from that, my favourite is fasting. One can observe a 16-18 hours only water fast (once a fortnight to start with) and then bring it down to once in a week to give rest to your digestive system and enhance the healing process of the body. Let’s get a healthy start to 2023! Deepika Rathod Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.