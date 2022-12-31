Eeshaan Kashyap By

Express News Service

It is time to finally take a break from work and plan a feast with friends and family. I enjoy hosting and cooking for people I love, and the New Year happens to be my favourite time of the year. Food is my love language, so during this time, I am all set for a party on my table.

There is nothing better than enjoying your own party while you are playing host. Gone are the days of magazine-style table settings, picture-perfect floral arrangements, matching cutlery… honestly, these are absolutely boring. A fun, casual, and hassle-free table setting with a sustainable tablescape is what works now. The idea is to have a table that is casual, simple, and personal.

Here are a few ways to create a budget-friendly, sustainable tablescape; one that can make the normal more exciting.

Make it your own: It is important to make the table setting personal. For instance, pick books from your shelves and make them work as a centrepiece for the table. Postcards that you picked on holidays, gifts, or even souvenirs are instant conversation starters for your table. To make the event more memorable, place a picture of your guest and you as a place card along with a special memory. You can even write your own fortune cookie-like predictions for each guest to tie around napkins.

Recycle fabrics, paper, & even textiles: Use a fun bed cover or patches of textile as a tablecloth. Feel free to break the rules and make it unique. Sometimes, I even drape my entire table with a cotton sari; the table looks like a work of art. Want to avoid any fuss of name tags or printing a menu? An exciting DIY way is to use simple brown chart paper as tablecloth and write the menu on it. Wrapping paper can also do double duty as a mosaic table runner.

Cut down the menu: The idea for a party is also for you, as a host, to enjoy the moment. Try to make it simple and hearty. Prepare a few dishes a day in advance so there is less work on the day of the party. Make larger dishes that can be enjoyed family style. Spread out the condiments. Grazing together is just the way to go. After all, it is the conversations that happen at the table, which make the evening interesting.

Go green: Save yourself the time, money, and effort in getting fancy flowers or organising arrangements for your table. Go to your garden, a nearby park, or the local flower market and gather fresh leaves, twigs, and buds that are seasonal and easy to arrange. Get the kids to paint these twigs; it is an activity that will keep them entertained. Use terracotta vases, bowls, or even old bottles to display as arrangements on the table. As a biophilic design approach, bring the outdoors, indoors.

Embellish your table: Channel your inner artists and paint, draw, or sketch on your table. Use fresh leaves and write the names of your guests or add messages using coloured pens. Rocks can be used to form a landscape on your table. You can even keep objects that are special; these will help form a story for your table.

Decorate with food: Another way to make your holiday table special is by presenting food in an interesting way as part of the design. Ever heard of a kale bouquet or leaves used as a centrepiece for the table that can later be snapped and enjoyed with the meal. You can add pierced citrus fruits on the table or tie together a bunch of cinnamon sticks to add to the festivities. The possibilities to use food as table décor are numerous.

Traditions need to be personalised and individualisation is key. How you decide to celebrate the holidays is how you want your friends and family to remember this special time. Remember, rules are meant to be broken. Be creative, enjoy the moment, and don’t forget to take the obligatory photograph for the ’gram.

