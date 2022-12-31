PM’s slum housing scheme false, says AAP

Raunaq Lekhi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lashed out on BJP after Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ promise ended up being false. AAP attack came after the slums of Delhi were shifted 50 km away by the order of BJP after the MCD elections.

Atishi Marlena, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, commented, “PM Modi had held an event where he met some residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, providing them registration papers of their new houses. He also said that he was providing houses to 500 families and would go on to provide a house to every person who lived in the jhuggi (slum) in Delhi.

After this, BJP leaders went around to different parts of Delhi asking for votes on the basis of this promise made by the PM during the election. They told the slum dwellers that the BJP would go onto provide them a stable housing facility at the jhuggi slum, where they lived.”

Reacting on the controversy Atishi added, “PM Modi has refused to give flats near slums, has made dwellers go 50 km away, we won’t let BJP run its bulldozers over Delhi resident’s home.” Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has promised that he will not allow bulldozers to run on a single slum until every slum dweller in Delhi gets a house in place of where they live.” Atishi further went on to say, “Today evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp.

These are the same people who were told that they would be provided pakka houses by the BJP, but as soon as the elections got over and the BJP went on to lose them, now they issued a notice saying that the people residing in the area will be shifted to Narela and the slums over here will be bulldozed. It has not even been a month since the MCD elections, and one of the biggest promises of the BJP has come out to be hollow. This clearly shows how the BJP tried to lie and cheat the people of these areas just to win the MCD election.”

She added, “I also want to tell the leaders of the BJP that this notice from the DDA has now exposed the party and shown that their leaders can lie to any extent for the sake of getting votes. Barely a few days after losing the MCD elections, the BJP has made a U-turn on one of its biggest promises.”

Flats made are 50 km away from slums

BJP promised slum dwellers that would go onto provide them a stable housing facility at the jhuggi slum, where they lived. However, Atishi Marlena, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, said that PM Modi has refused to give flats near slums, has made dwellers go 50 km away. After having lost the polls, BJP said that the people residing in the area will be shifted to Narela and the slums over will be bulldozed.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lashed out on BJP after Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ promise ended up being false. AAP attack came after the slums of Delhi were shifted 50 km away by the order of BJP after the MCD elections. Atishi Marlena, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, commented, “PM Modi had held an event where he met some residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, providing them registration papers of their new houses. He also said that he was providing houses to 500 families and would go on to provide a house to every person who lived in the jhuggi (slum) in Delhi. After this, BJP leaders went around to different parts of Delhi asking for votes on the basis of this promise made by the PM during the election. They told the slum dwellers that the BJP would go onto provide them a stable housing facility at the jhuggi slum, where they lived.” Reacting on the controversy Atishi added, “PM Modi has refused to give flats near slums, has made dwellers go 50 km away, we won’t let BJP run its bulldozers over Delhi resident’s home.” Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has promised that he will not allow bulldozers to run on a single slum until every slum dweller in Delhi gets a house in place of where they live.” Atishi further went on to say, “Today evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp. These are the same people who were told that they would be provided pakka houses by the BJP, but as soon as the elections got over and the BJP went on to lose them, now they issued a notice saying that the people residing in the area will be shifted to Narela and the slums over here will be bulldozed. It has not even been a month since the MCD elections, and one of the biggest promises of the BJP has come out to be hollow. This clearly shows how the BJP tried to lie and cheat the people of these areas just to win the MCD election.” She added, “I also want to tell the leaders of the BJP that this notice from the DDA has now exposed the party and shown that their leaders can lie to any extent for the sake of getting votes. Barely a few days after losing the MCD elections, the BJP has made a U-turn on one of its biggest promises.” Flats made are 50 km away from slums BJP promised slum dwellers that would go onto provide them a stable housing facility at the jhuggi slum, where they lived. However, Atishi Marlena, Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, said that PM Modi has refused to give flats near slums, has made dwellers go 50 km away. After having lost the polls, BJP said that the people residing in the area will be shifted to Narela and the slums over will be bulldozed.