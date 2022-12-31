Home Cities Delhi

Pollution up, construction ban back in Delhi-NCR

Published: 31st December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A thick layer of fog engulfs amid cold winter, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air over Delhi and NCR has slid back into the ‘severe’ category, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday to reintroduce a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM has decided to implement all actions envisaged under GRAP’s Stage-III with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The overall Air Quality Index is expected to slip into ‘severe’ category owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions.

The ‘Severe’ category AQI ranges between 401 and 450. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 399 on Friday. Preventive measures under GRAP’s Stage I and Stage II are already in place in Delhi-NCR. With Stage III coming into effect, all government agencies, including Pollution Control Board, will need to intensify mechanised or vacuum- based sweeping of roads.

The steps will also include water sprinkling and use of dust suppressants before peak traffic hours. The ban will not affect certain categories of projects, including railway and metro services, airports, hospitals, highways, bridges, defence-related activities and projects of national importance.

