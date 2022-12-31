Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP MLA Abhay Verma beat a sanitation worker, several party leaders and workers on Friday staged a protest at Laxmi Nagar against the saffron party. The protesters gheraoed Verma’s house and raised slogans against him.

“BJP is venting its anger on safai karamcharis of the city because of its huge defeat in the municipal elections at the hands of AAP. We had released a video in which Verma is seen beating up a Dalit worker and abusing him.

If there is any morality left in the saffron party, then such goons should be immediately expelled from the party and a case should be filed against him,” said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. “Today, the Valmiki community is angered by this action of the BJP leader, who acted like a goon. All of them act like goons and harass the people of the city. The members of community have come out in thousands to protest,” they said.

NEW DELHI: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP MLA Abhay Verma beat a sanitation worker, several party leaders and workers on Friday staged a protest at Laxmi Nagar against the saffron party. The protesters gheraoed Verma’s house and raised slogans against him. “BJP is venting its anger on safai karamcharis of the city because of its huge defeat in the municipal elections at the hands of AAP. We had released a video in which Verma is seen beating up a Dalit worker and abusing him. If there is any morality left in the saffron party, then such goons should be immediately expelled from the party and a case should be filed against him,” said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar. “Today, the Valmiki community is angered by this action of the BJP leader, who acted like a goon. All of them act like goons and harass the people of the city. The members of community have come out in thousands to protest,” they said.