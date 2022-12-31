We’ve done more work in 2 weeks than BJP in 15 years: AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that they will start ‘BJP’s 15 years Vs AAP’s 3 weeks’ campaign from Saturday to showcase the work done by its councillors in the last 20 days. Sharing details about the campaign, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that as of now, the party has not even officially taken the oath of the MCD and within a few days a big change is visible in the city.

“Look at BJP’s work of 15 years and see our work of three weeks, I think even our work of three weeks will be more than theirs. Work being done vigorously on internal roads, drainage system, cleanliness and all the issues of the corporation,” Pathak said.

“MCD employees are curious that finally their wait of 15 years is over and now they are getting the respect they deserve. Through this campaign, we will show people the report of our work through the media and the public can reach us if we do something wrong or if they have any suggestions,” he said. The AAP leader said that one can already see that the party is getting tremendous support on social media platforms in a short span after winning the MCD elections.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that they will start ‘BJP’s 15 years Vs AAP’s 3 weeks’ campaign from Saturday to showcase the work done by its councillors in the last 20 days. Sharing details about the campaign, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that as of now, the party has not even officially taken the oath of the MCD and within a few days a big change is visible in the city. “Look at BJP’s work of 15 years and see our work of three weeks, I think even our work of three weeks will be more than theirs. Work being done vigorously on internal roads, drainage system, cleanliness and all the issues of the corporation,” Pathak said. “MCD employees are curious that finally their wait of 15 years is over and now they are getting the respect they deserve. Through this campaign, we will show people the report of our work through the media and the public can reach us if we do something wrong or if they have any suggestions,” he said. The AAP leader said that one can already see that the party is getting tremendous support on social media platforms in a short span after winning the MCD elections.