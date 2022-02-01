BJP defends councillor Manju Khandelwal over AAP's allegations of land scam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The BJP on Monday defended its councillor against whom the AAP had levelled allegations of selling municipal corporation land to her husband, and said that the AAP is saying 'blatant lies'. However, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak again charged at the party, saying it had crossed all limits of 'corruption' and is working like a 'nexus of mafias'.

In response, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is 'unfortunate' to see AAP leader Pathak doing politics of "blatant lies". "For the last two days, Durgesh Pathak has been accusing BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal of selling a Dhalao complex to her husband which is a total lie. The councillor has allotted the land for a period of five years to a social organisation of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar including her husband after fulfilling all rules and regulations," said Kapoor.

He added that it was clear that no dhalao complex has been sold.