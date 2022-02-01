Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over dole to rain-hit farmers, another survey to follow

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday handed over compensation cheques to farmers who suffered crop damage due to rains. He also announced that a survey to assess loss to mustard and other crops in January will be started soon to fix compensation.

Kejriwal stated, "Delhi's farmers are getting the highest amount of compensation all over India. The government will conduct a survey to know about loss due to unseasonal and will try to provide compensation as soon as possible."

He also added, "Farmers were totally absent from the governance systems of Delhi before AAP came to power; former CMs didn’t even know about farming." In case of less than 70 per cent losses, 70 per cent compensation is offered and 100 per cent compensation in case of over 70 per cent loss is fixed at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre, he said.

Kejriwal further said, "When the pink bollworm infested cotton crops of Punjab, their government announced a mere 12,000 as compensation and hasn't paid even that amount. This country will not progress until and unless all state governments start respecting our farmers."

As of now, a total of Rs 55.35 crores will be paid by the government to the farmers in lieu of the crop damage. The CM said, "Back in 2013, when we had just made our party, there was a thunderstorm that ruined crops in the city When a journalist approached the then CM, she asked whether farming even took place in Delhi. This added to the woes of the farmers. They felt insulted. It showed how the farmers were absent from the whole governance system."