Delhi records 16,548 active cases of COVID-19, death toll remains cause of concern

NEW DELHI: While the single day rise of fresh cases and the positivity rate is declining, the number of deaths have been significantly high and have not gone down below 25 since January 28, the lowest in last week. The case fatality rate stood at 1.41 per cent and is the same since January 29.

Health officials stated hardly one fourth of the deaths are because of COVID-19. Most of the deaths are because of comorbid conditions including cancer, chronic kidney diseases. "These patients had come to Delhi for treatment at the hospitals here and got COVID positive, but that does not mean they died of COVID-19," said Delhi Health Secretary Manisha Saxena.

She added that deaths usually follow a 15-day cycle after the peak and will go down once the cycle completes. "We are analysing the deaths and have received some reports on the same as well. We are now segregating these deaths and the cause behind it and understanding which variant caused the deaths," she added.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalised reduced to 1,455. On Monday, 1,518 patients were in hospitals. Total 520 patients were on oxygen support, 108 patients on ventilators and 569 were on ICU beds. While 1,086 patients hospitalised were from Delhi, 304 were from outside Delhi.

According to the health bulletin released by Delhi health department on Tuesday, a total of 12,312 were in home isolation and 37,116 containment zones were active in the city.

A total of 4837 patients recovered while 16,548 active cases were reported on Tuesday, said the health bulletin. On Monday, the tally was 21,490, as per the bulletin data. A total of 52,736 tests were conducted as per the health bulletin out of which 41,049 were RT-PCR tests and 11,687 were rapid antigen tests. As per Tuesday's health bulletin, 9,066 vaccinations were administered in the 15-18 age group.

