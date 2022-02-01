STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government amends norms for COVID relief distribution

The deputy CM-led group of ministers will individually examine cases and send its recommendations to the chief minister.

Published: 01st February 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Monday amended the procedure of dispensing compensation to employees upon the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The cabinet also approved the formation of a dedicated group of ministers who will handle COVID compensation cases of all government employees - doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers, among others.

The CM had earlier announced a 'samman rashi' of  Rs 1 crore for employees who died on COVID duty. The group of ministers, headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will consist of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The deputy CM-led group of ministers will individually examine cases and send its recommendations to the chief minister.

On Monday, a meeting of the cabinet took up the matter to compensate families of government employees who died while on COVID-duty. During the meeting, Kejriwal said, "A responsible and sensitive government, we must look after the family of every single employee on COVID duty and stand with them in the need of the hour."

Kejriwal had earlier announced that any person, including doctors, nurses, paramedical, security and sanitation staff or any government officer - whether temporary or permanent employee or contractual in government or private sector - deployed on COVID duty by the city government, expires by contracting the disease during discharge of their duty, their family shall be paid an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore.

Group of Ministers

The cabinet has approved the formation of a group of ministers to handle COVID compensation cases of all government employees. The group of ministers, headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will have Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. This group will individually examine cases and send its recommendations to the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID relief COVID releif norms Delhi government COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID relief
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp