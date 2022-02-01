Delhi government amends norms for COVID relief distribution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Monday amended the procedure of dispensing compensation to employees upon the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The cabinet also approved the formation of a dedicated group of ministers who will handle COVID compensation cases of all government employees - doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers, among others.

The CM had earlier announced a 'samman rashi' of Rs 1 crore for employees who died on COVID duty. The group of ministers, headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, will consist of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The deputy CM-led group of ministers will individually examine cases and send its recommendations to the chief minister.

On Monday, a meeting of the cabinet took up the matter to compensate families of government employees who died while on COVID-duty. During the meeting, Kejriwal said, "A responsible and sensitive government, we must look after the family of every single employee on COVID duty and stand with them in the need of the hour."

Kejriwal had earlier announced that any person, including doctors, nurses, paramedical, security and sanitation staff or any government officer - whether temporary or permanent employee or contractual in government or private sector - deployed on COVID duty by the city government, expires by contracting the disease during discharge of their duty, their family shall be paid an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore.

