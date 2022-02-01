STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-waste disposal app getting good response: South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan

The South MCD mayor said that the civic agency has engaged RBH e-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through the online facility.

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday said that an online 'e-waste' disposal facility has garnered a good response with over 750 people having availed the service since June last year. Suryan said the facility has been receiving a good response so far. 

"Since June 2021, when the facility was launched, 750 people have availed the service, while a total of 573 applications have been received. Nearly, Rs 77 lakh was paid on purchase of unused/discarded electronic waste," he said. 

The South MCD mayor added that the civic agency has engaged RBH e-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through the online facility.  According to civic officials, the civic body had partnered with the company to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment from offices, households, RWAs, markets etc under its jurisdiction. 

As per the agreement, the company purchases e-waste from the citizens through an online system and ensures disposal in a scientific manner, so that the hazardous waste does not end up at the city landfills. 

The South civic body had launched the facility on June 11, 2021. The online link for submitting the request for collecting e-waste is https://ewaste.mcdservices.online  and a toll free number-1800-123-005566 for the filing complaints. 

