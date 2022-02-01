STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North East Delhi riots: HC grants bail to two accused in murder case of elderly woman

The accused are facing prosecution in the murder case of 85-year-old Akbari Begum registered at Bhajanpura police station in northeast Delhi.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to two accused in a case of murder of an elderly woman in connection with the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who gave the relief to accused Arun Kumar and Ravi Kumar, denied bail to the third accused, Vishal Singh, in the case.

According to the prosecution, the woman, a resident of Bhajanpura, was inside her house when a mob allegedly set it on fire leading to her death.

It alleged that while other members of the family climbed up to the rooftop to save themselves, Begum could not leave her second-floor room and climb up using the ladder due to her advanced age and she died of suffocation.

An FIR was lodged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity with murder, and rioting.

As per the charge sheet, statements of various police personnel, eyewitnesses, and those who helped in dousing the fire were recorded to identify those who were part of the rioting mob and had set the house ablaze.

The police had arrested and charge-sheeted six persons-- Arun Kumar, Varun Kumar, Vishal Singh, Ravi Kumar, Prakash Chand, and Suraj.

Communal clashes had broken out in North East Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

