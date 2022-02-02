Centre rolls out COVID vaccine drive for 15-18 age group in Delhi

Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 'Vaccines for Teen', an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was launched on Tuesday to ensure children in the 15 to 18 age group get their second COVID dose. The national capital is running a great job for jab. Apart from schools and hospitals, many health care centres like dispensary and chemist shops will be engaged in the vaccination drive.

Ranjana Singh, Student of Arwachin Public School, said: "The process is going really smooth with no rush. Civic officials are ensuring COVID norms and social distancing at the centers. They are also handling people with paranoia gently."

Sameer Sheikh (16), student of DAV Public School, Ramprastha, said, "I am here with my elder brother and my friend to get our second jab today. We are a little more comfortable that the last time as this is the second dose. We did not face any problems after our getting first vaccination dose so we are hoping its the same this time."

Doctors and civic officials were able to manage the crowd. Radhika Joshi a civic official at ITI, Nand Nagri, said: "We are done with 100+ vaccinations till 12:00 here. We asked the children to show their ID cards. After the jab, we informed them what medicines to take in case they got fever and advised them to sit for at least 15 minutes to see if there are any side effects."

An official at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Ramesh Nagar, said, "The process has been smooth. We are able to see that everyone wants to get vaccinated as soon as possible." Shiv Singh (16) said: "I am very excited for my second dose as now I am at a much lower risk of getting infected."

Dr Suparna Popli, supervisor ESI dispensary, Karampura said: "We are managing the crowd very well. There is not much of a waiting time. Crowd management is being done nicely here." Ram Pal (45) said: "I have come with my 17-year-old daughter for her second dose. I'm happy that there is less threat for my child’s life now. I have encouraged my friends and family to get vaccinated too."