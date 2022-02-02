East Delhi: Swami Dayanand Hospital doctors, nurses go on strike  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff at Swami Dayanand Hospital that falls under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) went on a strike on Tuesday against non-payment of salaries. They abstained from work and raised slogans in the premises.

The resident doctors association of the hospital wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, stating that despite many assurances from EDMC, salaries are pending. "No assurance has been given for payment of our arrears with interest and lifting the ban on other allowances. The administration has left us with no choice, but to agitate," the letter added.