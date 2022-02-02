STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three held for firing at public in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Shehzada Farid (30), Shadab (31) and Shahbaz alias Badshah (30), all residents of Chauhan Bangar, New Seelampur in Northeast Delhi, police said.

Published: 02nd February 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly opening fire at people in an incident of road rage at Angoori Bagh near the Red Fort area in north Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Three people sustained injuries in the firing but they are out of danger, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Shehzada Farid (30), Shadab (31) and Shahbaz alias Badshah (30), all residents of Chauhan Bangar, New Seelampur in Northeast Delhi, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night when one Shahid, along with his wife, was riding home on his motorcycle when they were accidentally hit by the scooter in which two of the accused were travelling.

As Shahid's motorcycle suffered minor damage, he demanded the accused to get it repaired and this led to an argument between the two parties.

As the local people gathered, Shadab took out a revolver and fired five rounds of bullets -- one in the air and four at the public, police said.

Three men Aabid, Aman and Dilfaraz received injuries on their leg, thigh and back and are under treatment.

Of these, Aabid is Shahid's brother, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Our teams are conducting raids to nab their remaining associates, he added.

A country-made pistol, a mobile phone and a couple of two-wheelers have been seized from the accused, the DCP said.

He said the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, helped the police in identifying the accused and ascertaining the sequence of events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi firing
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp