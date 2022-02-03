STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav completes 13,000 events in nine months

According to the culture ministry, on average 50 events were held every day in the last nine months across all states and union territories in addition to foreign countries.

Published: 03rd February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A light show during the Beating Retreat ceremony last week (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Since its launch in March, more than 13,000 events have taken place under the Central government’s mega initiative — Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence. In several events held in about 150 countries, missions, embassies, and Indian Diaspora also joined the commemoration, which is primarily being led by the ministry of culture in association with the ministry of external affairs.

According to the culture ministry, on average 50 events were held every day in the last nine months across all states and union territories in addition to foreign countries. A committee of the Central government set up for the purpose plans and approves the programmes under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav—75 week-long festival—and also names the ministry to run the show. 

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a symbolic 386-km ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi on the 91st anniversary of the historic salt march led by Gandhi. The Mahotsav will continue till August 15 next year.

To ensure substantive public participation and create awareness about the freedom struggle, the culture ministry in association with other ministries and government departments is taking unique steps like the creation of a digital repository of unsung heroes of the independence movement.

It is also organising various competitions such as Desh Bhakti Geet (patriotic song) writing, Rangoli Making (decorative art generally made on the floor), Lori (Lullaby) writing, and quizzes on different subjects.

The Government has allocated Rs 110 crores for these nationwide celebrations under the Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme in the annual budget 2022-23, which was announced on Tuesday.

