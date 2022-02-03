'BJP hell-bent to shut 40 more schools', alleges AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader and municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is hell-bent on closing corporation schools all over the city. He alleged that the BJP is now trying to sell away 40 North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (NDMC) schools for throwaway prices. “BJP shut down 34 NDMC schools last year and is now going to shut down 40 more schools this year.

The NDMC claims that its admissions have gone up from 2.9 lakhs to 3.03 lakhs, yet the BJP leaders are shutting the schools down saying there are no students to teach,” Pathak said. Pathak said: “Now just imagine the amount of shame that the people of Delhi will have to bear when they get to know that on one side the Kejriwal government is taking education to new heights, and on the other, the BJP is hell-bent on destroying it. The municipal corporation has a major share of Delhi’s schools under its ambit. These schools are those where the children of the poorest of the poor go to study with the hope of getting freedom from poverty.”

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, refuted the allegations stating that the municipal corporation is not shutting any school nor is it vacating any school building. “Forty evening shift schools with depleted student strength are being merged with morning shift schools. Despite Covid-19 phase, civic bodies are running regular online classes for their students,” he said.