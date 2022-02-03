Chronic kidney disease, cancer and HIV prominent co-morbid conditions during third wave

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chronic kidney disease, cancer and HIV were the three prominent co-morbid conditions, which turned fatal for those infected with the Covid-19 infection in the city. According to doctors, the Omicron-powered third wave has witnessed these three health conditions in a majority of the Covid fatalities. Patients suffering from these diseases who also caught Covid did not survive.

“Chronic kidney disease patients have to move around a lot for dialysis, cancer patients for chemotherapy and HIV patients have a weak immune system. Patients who lost their lives were those who were moving in and out of hospitals on a regular basis and got infected with Covid-19,” said a doctor at Lok Nayak hospital. Doctors have also noted that many of the patients who lost their lives were not vaccinated.

On Wednesday, a total of 27 fatalities were recorded along with 3,028 fresh cases. The positivity rate was 4.73%. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave. It has taken just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

The number of fresh cases increased marginally from Tuesday, when 2,683 cases were recorded. This is primarily because of increased testing. A total of 63,982 tests were conducted on Wednesday, out of which, 52,428 were RT-PCR and 11,554 rapid antigen. Case fatality remained the same asTuesday — 1.41per cent. The number of hospitalised patients came down to 1,400. Of them, 526 were in ICU, 451 on oxygen support and 99 were on ventilator beds.

Of the hospitalised patients, 1,027 were from Delhi and 304 from other places. Active cases on Wednesday stood at 14,870. This number was 16,548 the previous day. The number of containment zones stood at 35,961.

DDMA likely to discuss further relaxations

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs, including reopening of schools, in view of the declining cases in the national capital. Asserting that online education can never replace classroom studies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but “excessive caution” was harming them.

Delhi BJP demands reopening of gyms

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded reopening of gyms and spas, alleging that the AAP government was discriminating against them as Covid restrictions have been removed, and restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. In a statement, leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged CM Arvind Kejriwal to immediately send a proposal in this regard to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

