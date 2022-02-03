STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Civic body launches first fully digital school

The school was inaugurated by the chairman of the civic agency’s education committee, Nitika Sharma. 
“The school is equipped with modern and advanced facilities.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Inaugration of the digital school in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo| Express)

Inaugration of the digital school in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday started its ‘first fully digital’ school in collaboration with Society for All Round Development (SARD), an NGO in Phase III in the Najafgarh zone, west Delhi’s Sector 3.  

The school was inaugurated by the chairman of the civic agency’s education committee, Nitika Sharma. 
“The school is equipped with modern and advanced facilities. The classrooms have tablets, LED, advanced podium, intranet etc. Besides this, it will have smart television, charging points, mics etc. E-content has been uploaded in all tablets for students and teachers,” said a senior SDMC official. 

Sharma said that with this effort, quality education based on technology will be provided to students. Teachers will also be able to teach properly with the help of e-content and strengthen education and assessment methodology. 

“The move will also help in strengthening the ‘Digital India Mission’ started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM also appealed to students and teachers to use the latest technology to improve the level of education. Our emphasis is to convert more schools to fully digital mode,” said Sharma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Delhi Muncipal Corporation Digital School Society for All Round Development SARD
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp