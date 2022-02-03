Civic body launches first fully digital school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday started its ‘first fully digital’ school in collaboration with Society for All Round Development (SARD), an NGO in Phase III in the Najafgarh zone, west Delhi’s Sector 3.

The school was inaugurated by the chairman of the civic agency’s education committee, Nitika Sharma.

“The school is equipped with modern and advanced facilities. The classrooms have tablets, LED, advanced podium, intranet etc. Besides this, it will have smart television, charging points, mics etc. E-content has been uploaded in all tablets for students and teachers,” said a senior SDMC official.

Sharma said that with this effort, quality education based on technology will be provided to students. Teachers will also be able to teach properly with the help of e-content and strengthen education and assessment methodology.

“The move will also help in strengthening the ‘Digital India Mission’ started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM also appealed to students and teachers to use the latest technology to improve the level of education. Our emphasis is to convert more schools to fully digital mode,” said Sharma.