Delhi logs 2,668 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3 per cent

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, it said. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

