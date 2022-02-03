STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four women held in gang rape case in city

The accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of the same area.

Published: 03rd February 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes(Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purposes(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by a group of people in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of the same area. A total of 16 people, including three minors, have been apprehended so far, a senior 
police officer said.

The victim, a 20-year-old, was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by the accused on the streets with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

“The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Rape Abduction Chief Minister Arvind Kejiriwal
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp