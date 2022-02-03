Four women held in gang rape case in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by a group of people in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of the same area. A total of 16 people, including three minors, have been apprehended so far, a senior

police officer said.

The victim, a 20-year-old, was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by the accused on the streets with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

“The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.