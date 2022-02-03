'KnowDisability' breaking barriers, bringing change into focus

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

“The most common story I experience is when a parent comes up to me and says, ‘Sir, we gave him/her your assignment. We could not believe that they have shot these pictures’,” shares Mohit Ahuja (35), founder of KnowDisability, a non-government organisation that trains children with disabilities in the art of professional photography.

The venture—it was officially registered in 2016—was set about as an experimental project for Ahuja. After his sister was diagnosed with Crouzon’s Syndrome (a rare genetic disease), Ahuja had been keen on raising awareness around disabilities. “I grew up looking at my eldest sister Neeru and wondering what I could do. KnowDisability just happened by chance, and I realised there is so much that people with challenges can do. We just don’t think about it,” shares the Vikaspuri resident.

With a small studio in Hauz Khas Village—they plan on expanding into a larger space with wheelchair access after Covid-19—Ahuja conducts regular photography workshops for students with disabilities. “I think being a sibling is a big blessing. I might not have a degree as a special educator, but I have 35 years of on-the-job experience,” he says.

Ahuja taking a photography class for a student

Breaking the barriers

People with disabilities are often made to feel excluded in most walks of life. They either suffer prejudice due to their disabilities or are considered incapable of performing daily tasks.

Such biases against them are also visible among family members, and at times, their parents want to keep them sheltered. KnowDisability aims to break the stereotype that people with disabilities have limitations.

“I do not persuade the parents. I just let them watch the kids perform and that does the job,” shares Ahuja. Considering each of his students a part of his family, he adds, “I think more people should take up working with people with special needs. They don’t know how to hide their feelings; they are honest, hard-working, and will go the extra mile to make you happy. I learn from them every day.”

The team is a “two-man army”—Ahuja, who conducts the workshops, and his friend Paras Rana, who manages marketing. Ahuja believes in sharing his knowledge of photography in the simplest way possible. In the last six years, he has trained many youngsters with disabilities with the support and dedication of their parents.

A few of his students are now professional photographers. “The students across India are not only getting photography assignments but winning competitions. They are even selling their art on different platforms. It is a proud feeling, but it is also a constant reminder to always believe. Magic happens when you believe,” he says proudly.

Aiming at inclusion

Although the initiative started with a focus on photography, Ahuja is now looking to venture into other art forms. KnowDisability now has a graphic designing course, in which they teach the students how to use Adobe Photoshop. “Art is an entire world in itself and there is always more to explore. We are working on getting such opportunities for all,” Ahuja elaborates.

Since the pandemic, the organisation has been conducting virtual sessions. They are also constantly working to provide work to these students even when Covid-19 has restricted them physically. Hoping to take this concept to a larger audience, Ahuja is collaborating with other parents and siblings of people with disabilities who can take his legacy forward. “There is a lot that people with special needs can do, and that won’t be possible with just one nobody working in a small setup in some city. It has to go pan India and that’s possible when others join the bandwagon and take charge,” he concludes.