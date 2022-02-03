Over 25,000 school teachers still deployed on Covid duty

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 25,000 government schoolteachers and municipal corporation teachers continue to be deployed in Covid-19 duties in the city. They have been on this for over a year now. Despite the teachers’ association writing to the higher authorities, an advocate filing a petition and the education minister writing to the Chief Secretary to relieve the teachers so that they can focus on children’s education, the city government has failed to take any step even when Covid-19 cases are declining.

The association alleges that the government has been misusing the teachers by deploying them in Covid duties. Ajay Veer, general secretary of Government School Teachers’ Association, said, “Some teachers who were given duties to issue challans for flouting Covid norms were harassed by the motorists. When teachers were asked to issue challans to drivers without pollution certificates, some of them were even beaten up.”

Veer added, “At present, 50% of our government school teachers are deployed with the Delhi administration. Around 22,000 teachers are on Covid duty. Owing to the declining trend, some were relieved, but the administration had called them back again.”

He said, “We’ve written several letters to the education department, education minister, and the chief minister requesting them to minimise the Covid duties on the teachers. Even when the situation has improved, the government is misusing the teachers.”

Out of 15,000 teachers working in all the three municipal corporation schools — South, East, North — around 6,000 are deployed in Covid duties, informed Vibha Singh of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association.

A petition in the Delhi High Court filed in October 2021 by advocate Ashok Agarwal had also sought to relieve all government schoolteachers from Covid duty. It demanded that all the teachers from the Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi be immediately posted back to their respective schools.

It also stated that on September 1, 2021, physical classes from 9-12 had begun. However, the lack of physical presence of teachers was affecting over 26 lakh students. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Chief Secretary in January last year stating, “It has been brought to my notice that about 20,000-25,000 teachers are on Covid duty. Considering the present status of Covid situation in Delhi, district authorities should substantially scale down the present deployment and direct teachers to report back to school.”

