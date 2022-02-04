STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Delhi HC seeks police stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea

The court issued notice on the plea by the wrestler, who was arrested on May 23 last year and listed the case for further hearing on March 28.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

restler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

10 people including Wrestler Sushil Kumar (in picture) have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of Delhi police on the bail plea by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice on the plea by the wrestler, who was arrested on May 23 last year and listed the case for further hearing on March 28.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries and according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the accused persons for the alleged commission of several offences under the Indian Penal Code such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, rioting, among others.

In the first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 last year, the police had said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

The sportsman is lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021. Last year, a trial court here had refused to grant bail to Kumar while noting his previous criminal involvement and the apprehension of threat to his life due to enmity.

The trial court had said that prima facie, he is visible in the video of the alleged incident and could be clearly seen causing severe injuries. While seeking bail before the trial court, Kumar had asserted that police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

He claimed that the accusations were levelled against him to humiliate him and injure his reputation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium murder case elhi High Court Chhatrasal Stadium murder
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp