Delhi records 2,272 Covid cases, 20 deaths; positivity rate down to 3.85 per cent

Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths. 

Published: 04th February 2022 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 59,036, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

