Delhi sees coldest February day in 19 years

Rain and gusty winds bring chill back to the city, weathermen predict wet Friday as well.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:15 AM

A man rides a bicycle on a Delhi road during rain on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rainfall and gusty winds returned to the city on Thursday, bringing the winter chill back during the day. The mercury dropped to 14.4 degrees C – eight notches below normal – making it the lowest maximum temperature recorded in February in 19 years and the fourth-lowest maximum temperature recorded during this month over the last 71 years.

The weather department issued a ‘yellow’ alert for February 3. Showers hit the city overnight and continued intermittently throughout the day. Light rainfall and gusty winds are likely to blow over the city on Friday as well, weather officials said.   

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the Safdarjung Observatory received 0.8 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The Palam weather station received 6 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road and Najafgarh stations received 0.5 mm rainfall each while Ridge and Ayanagar got only traces, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist said that at Safdarjung, on Thursday, the maximum temperature was 14.4 degrees C, eight notches below the season’s average, which is the lowest day temperature recorded since February 1, 2003 when it dropped to 14.3 degrees C. It was a sharp drop from Wednesday when the maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees C, a notch above normal. 

He also said that all other weather stations in Delhi too recorded maximum temperatures, five to six notches below normal. Narela was the coldest spot with a maximum temperature of 13.3 degrees C, nine notches below normal.

“The current Western Disturbance (WD), which has brought the rain and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40kmph, has uniquely pulled the temperature down. As per longer period temperature record, Thursday’s maximum temperature is also the fourth lowest maximum temperature recorded over 71 years,”

The lowest ever maximum temperature during this month was recorded on February 1, 1970, when it dropped to 12.3 degrees C. The second-lowest was recorded on February 21, 1954 when the day temperature was 13.9 degrees C, he added.

“This is the first WD for February and light rain is expected on Friday as well, though the rain intensity will be stronger further up north,” said an official. 

